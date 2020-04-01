Anna University To Remain Shut Till April 14, Faculty To Work From Home

Anna University will remain shut till April 14

Anna University has extended the closure of all departments and affiliated colleges till April 14, 2020. During this period, the University says, faculty members and teaching fellows should teach their classes online to all the course students.

The University has also encouraged them to explore other options including WhatsApp to send notes etc. to help students continue their studies while at home. The University has asked Researchers to work from home too.

Technical and non-technical administrative staff, however, has to remain available for any clarifications or any other urgent work.

The University has also urged everyone to observe all the preventive measures issued time and again for containment of coronavirus.

Educational Institutes across the country had suspended classes and postponed examinations until March 31 and had resorted to online learning resources after directions from UGC and MHRD. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days which commenced on March 25. With approximately two weeks of lockdown left, the educational institutes naturally are extending their closure till at least April 14.

Revised dates for all suspended activities will be announced later. Students should check their respective institute's website regular for updates. Board exams were also postponed across the country and will now be scheduled after a review of the prevailing conditions after lockdown is over.

Click here for more Education News