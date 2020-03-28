DU Integrates Google Classroom To Its Domain For Online Teaching During Lockdown

DU has integrated Google Classroom to its domain for online teaching

Universities across the country are shifting to digital platforms to continue with academic work. The Delhi University, too, has shifted to digital learning resources and has integrated Google Services to the University's domain. Two major apps that have been integrated are Google Classes, and Google Hangout.

DU teachers can use Google Classroom User Guide and Hangouts Tutorial to understand how to use these apps.

Video-based collaboration services like webex, Zoom, Loom, Skype etc are also available. These are available for free for education.

Teachers will be able to find the integrated components on the top right (multi dot icon) of their DU email account.

1. Google Classroom: It works like LMS (learning management system), and teachers can share any type of document (doc, ppt, pdf etc.), create assignments, share links, conduct online test (assessment). Teachers can create multiple classes as per their requirement.

2. Hangout: This service is for the live video interaction with students. Teachers can run this along with the google classroom or as per their requirement and convenience. Here also they can share multiple things (including laptop/mobile screen) with their students along with a live video of them teaching.

The University has also provided links to tutorials which will help teachers in using online resources for teaching students in the digital mode.

Universities across the country have suspended face-to-face classroom interactions, and have postponed all examinations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per MHRD instructions, teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutes have to work from home. Teachers have been asked to use digital resources for teaching, assessment and other evaluation work.

