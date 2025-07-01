Delhi University Announces Special Exam For Students Absent During Operation Sindoor

Delhi University has decided to grant an additional opportunity to students who were unable to appear for their examinations due to Operation Sindoor. The special provision will allow affected students to reappear for the exams that were scheduled on May 13, 14, and 15, 2025.

Confirming the development, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, DU, stated that the decision has been taken to support students who could not take their exams during unavoidable circumstances triggered by Operation Sindoor.

To avail of this opportunity, students must fill out a Google Form by 11.59 pm on July 10, 2025 (Thursday), accessible via the following link: https://forms.gle/zkWJxTQiVf73ft7j6.

However, only those students will be considered who missed exams specifically on the above dates and can provide documentary evidence to prove that they were unable to reach Delhi during the mentioned period.

Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: exam.du.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the notification titled:

"Filling of Google Form for examination missed on 13.05.2025, 14.05.2025 & 15.05.2025 due to unavoidable circumstances during Operation Sindoor"

Step 3. You'll be redirected to a PDF with instructions.

Step 4. Click the link to the Google Form provided in the PDF.

Step 5. Fill in the required details.

Step 6. Submit the form and save a copy.

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference.

Information Required In The Form

• Email ID

• Name of the College

• Programme Name (UG/PG)

• Semester

• Examination dates and paper details (up to 3 papers)

• Enrolment Number

• Examination Roll Number

• Full Name of the Student

• Contact Email and Mobile Number

• Upload of documentary proof explaining absence during the exam dates