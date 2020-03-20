JNU Asks Students To Vacate Hostels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

JNU has asked students to vacate hostel premises due to coronavirus threat

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked students to vacate hostel premises as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak. The University has also said that the mess facilities will be available only for the next 48 hours.

The decision was taken after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had asked all government departments, autonomous bodies, and public sector units to segregate their activities and shut down all non-essential services.

The University said that it will remain closed till march 31 with immediate effect.

"All activities in the university, including services in the hostels, schools and administration are hereby suspended till the said date," said a notice issued by the University.

The University administration has also suspended all evaluation, examination and class presentation activities till March 31.

The University has also notified that deadlines for thesis submission etc. for all Research Scholars, including 9(B) students, will be extended appropriately after 'normalcy returns'.

Wherever possible, research labs will also be closed till March 31. The Inter-Hall Administration will make necessary arrangements for the international students who may not be able to leave for their respective countries.

The Security and Transport department, Health Centre, Engineering section, Sanitation department, and CIS will remain fully operational.

Both teaching and non-teaching staff will be considered on duty and can be called if any exigency arises. The University has also asked its staff not to leave the headquarter.

