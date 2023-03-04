Columbia University Permanently Drops Standardised Test Requirements For Undergrad Applicants

Applicants will no longer have to send SAT and ACT standardised test scores.

Columbia University will no longer require undergraduate students to submit their standardised test scores, making it the first Ivy League school to permanently go test-optional. This means that undergraduate applicants will no longer have to send SAT and ACT standardised test scores. The university announced the decision on its Undergraduate Admissions webpage on Wednesday.

In a statement, the university stated that it crafted its application to allow flexibility "for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents". "Standardized testing is not a required component of our application," it added.

Notably, Columbia University has not required test scores from applicants since the 2020-21 academic school year, when it dropped the requirement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The university had extended the policy through the 2023-2024 school year last February, according to New York Post.

The decision was "rooted in the belief that students are dynamic, multi-faceted individuals who cannot be defined by any single factor," the university said. It added that its approach to applicants stresses a "holistic and contextual application review process," and considers numerous factors.

"Our review is purposeful and nuanced - respecting varied backgrounds, voices and experiences - in order to best determine an applicant's suitability for admission and ability to thrive in our curriculum and our community, and to advance access to our educational opportunities." the announcement said.

Meanwhile, as per Post, other Ivy League schools have also extended similar test-optional policies prompted by the pandemic, however, none have dropped the requirement permanently. While Harvard and Princeton have continued their test-optional policy through the 2025-2026 school year, Dartmouth, Brown and Yale have yet to make a decision.