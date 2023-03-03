AI Chatbot ChatGPT Fails UPSC Prelims Exam: Report

ChatGPT could was not able to answer all questions correctly.

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has been making headlines since its debut. It has been used to complete assignments, such as writing work emails in specific tones, styles and instructions. Many people have confessed to becoming addicted to the new craze. Following the trend, the performance of the chatbot in one of the toughest exams, UPSC, was recently tested by Analytics India Magazine. However, the chatbot could only answer 54 out of 100 questions from Question Paper 1, Set A, of the UPSC Prelims 2022.

The magazine noted that the AI chatbot failed since it could not clear the 87.54 per cent cut-off of 2021 for general category students. The questions ranged from subjects such as geography, economics, history, ecology, science to current affairs, social development and polity.

On asking ChatGPT whether it was capable of passing the prelim exam for UPSC, it failed to provide a "definite answer". "As an Al language model, I do possess a vast amount of knowledge and information, including about the UPSC examination and related topics. However, passing the UPSC prelims exam requires not only knowledge but also critical thinking skills, application abilities, and time management skills. Therefore, I cannot give a definite answer on whether I can pass the prelim exam for UPSC or not," it stated.

The magazine then proceeded to ask ChatGPT all 100 questions from the question paper.

When asked which countries out of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan share a border with Afghanistan, the bot named all the first four countries (the correct answer was Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). In some questions, ChatGPT created its own alternative as well. It presented an "Option E" as an answer choice, despite the fact that the user only provided four options.

The Analytics India Magazine stated, "ChatGPT's knowledge is limited to September 2021, hence, it won't be able to answer questions on current events. However, ChatGPT provided wrong answers for topics such as Economy and Geography that are not necessarily time-specific."