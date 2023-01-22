ChatGPT Passes MBA Exam, Claims Professor But Sounds Alarm

ChatGPT "would have received a B to B- grade on the exam."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has been in the news since it was launched. People have been using it to complete their assignments, writing work emails in specific tones, styles and instructions. Many people have admitted to getting addicted to the new fad. Following the trend, the performance of the chatbot in an MBA exam was recently tested by a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the top business institutions in the world, as per a report in Fortune.

Professor Christian Terwiesch has been considering what these AI tools mean for MBA programs. He published a research paper in which he examined ChatGPT's performance on the Operations Management final test, a typical MBA core course.

According to the study, the professor wrote that the AI chatbot "does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies." He stated that it did have certain drawbacks, such as not being able to tackle "more advanced process analysis problems."

However, ChatGPT "would have received a B to B- grade on the exam," he said, as per the outlet. Mr Terwiesch added that the bot has done well in the drafting of legal documents in other places and that "some believe that the next generation of this technology might even be able to pass the bar exam."

Fortune stated that in his paper's introduction, Mr Terwiesch mentioned the impact that electronic calculators had on the business sector and made the case that ChatGPT could have a similar effect.

He said in his study, "Prior to the introduction of calculators and other computing devices, many firms employed hundreds of employees whose task it was to manually perform mathematical operations such as multiplications or matrix inversions. Obviously, such tasks are now automated, and the value of the associated skills has dramatically decreased. In the same way any automation of the skills taught in our MBA programs could potentially reduce the value of an MBA education."