Who is Ellie Aghayeva, Columbia Student Briefly Detained By ICE Agents

Columbia University student Ellie Aghayeva was released on Thursday (February 26) afternoon after being detained by federal immigration authorities at a campus residence earlier in the day.

In an Instagram post, Aghayeva said she was “safe and okay” and in “complete shock” over the incident, adding she needed time to process what happened.

“I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay. In an uber [on the way] back home. I am so sorry but I am in complete shock over what happened.... I need a little bit of time to process everything. I will come back soon. But please don't worry. I love you all,” the statement read.

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva?

Ellie (Elmina) Aghayeva is originally from Azerbaijan. She came to the United States on a visa in 2016.

She is a neuroscience and political science undergraduate student at Columbia University in New York City.

Aghayeva is a content creator who shares day-in-the-life videos and advice for navigating college as an immigrant. She has over 1.1 lakh followers on Instagram.

Aghayeva has faced challenges with her immigration status. According to the Department of Homeland Security, her student visa was revoked in 2016 due to missing classes.

On February 27, Aghayeva was detained early in the morning at her university residence by five federal agents.

Columbia University said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “made misrepresentations to gain entry” to the building, reportedly claiming they were searching for a missing person.

She alerted her followers through Instagram, posting a message and a photo from the backseat of a vehicle, saying, “DHS illegally arrested me. Please help.”

She later reportedly submitted a habeas corpus petition in federal court, asking a judge to order her immediate release.

Her arrest led to immediate campus protests and was raised during a meeting between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and US President Donald Trump. Mamdani later posted that Trump agreed to release Aghayeva. She was released and left the detention centre hours after her arrest.