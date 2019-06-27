Ambedkar University Re-opens Application Portal For EWS Students

Ambedkar University has extended application date for EWS applicants

Ambedkar University re-opens its registration portal for students belonging to EWS category. The registration portal opened yesterday and will remain operational till June 30, 2019 only for the EWS category students. Students who have already applied for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes under the EWS category do not need to apply again.

However, students would need to upload the relevant documents related to EWS category. The documents can be uploaded on the official admission website for Ambedkar University, aud.ac.in/admissions2019 using the email id and password generated at the time of applying for the programme.

Ambedkar University is a public university with two campuses - in Karampura, and in Kashmere Gate. B.Voc. courses are offered only at Karampura campus.

For admission to undergraduate programmes, the University releases cut off marks and for PG programmes, the University conducts entrance test, followed by personal interview of students.

The entrance tests for postgraduate programmes will begin from July 1. The first cut off for admission to undergraduate courses will be released on July 9.

Meanwhile, Delhi University will release first cut off for merit-based undergraduate courses tomorrow. The cut offs at Delhi University are expected to increase marginally this year. Considering the trends from past years, the cut off for Ambedkar University is also expected to remain high this year.

In 2018, the highest cut off set by Ambedkar University was for BA Psychology, which was 98.25% for students outside from National Capital Territory (NCT). In 2017, the University had surpassed even Delhi University and had set the cut off at 100% for admission to BA with a major in Sociology, Psychology and History.

