Ambedkar University Releases Cut Off For BA Honors; Highest Cut Off 98.25% For Psychology

Ambedkar University has released first admission list for BA Honors courses

Ambedkar University, Delhi has released its first admission list for undergraduate courses. While, the University has diverted from its course of unrealistic cut off this year, the cut offs are still high for undergraduate courses. Last year, the university had set the cut off as high as 100% for BA with a major in Sociology, Psychology and History.

Along with the cut offs, the university has also released the list of students who have been selected for admission.

For BA Honors with major in Economics the cut off for NCT students is 93.50% and for non-NCT students is 96.75%. For BA Honors with major in English, the cut off for NCT students 92.50% and for non-NCT students is 97.50%.

For BA Honors with major in History, there is a huge difference in NCT and non-NCT cut off. For NCT students, the cut off is 90% and for non-NCT students, it is 96.5%.

Th cut off for BA Honors with a major in Sociology, for NCT students is 92.75% and for non-NCT students is 97%. For BA Honors with major in Mathematics, the cut off is 88% for NCT students and 94.75% for non-NCT students.

In case of BA Honors with major in Psychology, the cut off for NCT students is 94.75% and for outside NCT students it is 98.25%. For BA Honors with major in Social Sciences and Humanities, cut off is 92.25% for NCT candidates and 96.75% for non-NCT candidates.

All the cut offs are for best four subjects and are for courses which are being offered at the Kashmere gate campus of the university. The cut off and first admission list for courses offered at Karampura campus is also available on the university's official website. Those who have been selected in the first list have time till July 11, 4:00 pm to complete admission formalities at the respective campus.

