Ambedkar University Suspends Student For "Derogatory" Language, Protests Erupt

A student from Ambedkar University Delhi has been suspended for allegedly using "derogative and disrespectful language" against the Vice Chancellor, triggering a call for protest from the All India Students' Association (AISA).

The student organisation has termed the suspension an act of "political targeting" and "suppression of dissent," calling for a protest outside the Vice Chancellor's office on Monday afternoon.

There was no immediate response from the university over the allegations.

According to the university's proctorial board, the student, affiliated with AISA, violated AUD's code of discipline by circulating critical remarks about Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather through the official university email system on January 28.

The disciplinary committee found the student guilty and issued a suspension order on March 21, barring them from campus for the 2025 winter semester.

However, AISA has strongly condemned the decision, arguing that the student was punished for criticizing the Vice Chancellor's "ahistorical, communal, and casteist remarks" in a public pamphlet.

"This is a clear case of political targeting. The administration is using disciplinary action as a tool to silence dissent," AISA said in a statement.

The students' body has also raised concerns over alleged procedural lapses in the disciplinary proceedings claiming that the student was given less than 12 hours' notice before their hearing, was not informed about the complainant's identity, and faced an all-male committee, with only one female member participating online.

Further controversy arose during the hearing when, according to AISA, a disciplinary committee member questioned the student's religious identity while discussing the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

AISA alleges this amounted to communal targeting.

The timing of the suspension has also drawn criticism. The incident in question took place in late January, but the show-cause notice was issued weeks later, and the suspension order was delayed until March 21, the students organisation claimed.

AISA argues that this delay indicates the action was politically motivated rather than a routine disciplinary measure.

The students' body has demanded an immediate revocation of the suspension and an apology from the Vice Chancellor for her Republic Day speech, which they claim led to the controversy.

"The students of AUD will not sit quietly while one of their own is targeted for simply disagreeing," AISA declared.

