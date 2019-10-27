CMAT, GPAT Registration Process To Begin Soon. Details Here

CMAT and GPAT registration process will begin on November 1.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level exam conducting body which organises competitive and eligibility exams, will organise next editions of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on February 3. The registration process for both the tests will begin on November 1 and will be concluded on November 30. GPAT 2020 and CMAT 2020 registrations can be done on the official websites, ntagpat.nic.in and ntacmat.nic.in, respectively.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020

GPAT is a national level entrance examination for entry into M.Pharm programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. GPAT, these days, is being conducted by the NTA.

This test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Master's (M.Pharm) program. The GPAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of the GPAT score.

Mode of Examination: Computer Based Examination

Registration Dates: 1st to 30th November, 2019

Downloading of Admit Cards: 24th December, 2019

Dates of Examinations: 24th January, 2020

Date of Announcing Result: 3rdFeb, 2020

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020

CMAT is a national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by AICTE every year as per the directions of MHRD. The CMAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session to evaluate the candidate's ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.

This test facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs.

The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges.

Mode of Examination: Computer Based Examination

Registration Dates: 1st to 30th November, 2019

Downloading of Admit Cards: 24th December, 2019

Dates of Examinations: 24th January, 2020

Date of Announcing Result: 3rdFeb, 2020

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.