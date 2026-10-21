CLAT 2027 Reservation Rules Changed For MNLU Mumbai; Apply By October 31

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has revised the reservation rules and seat matrix for Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai, for admission through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. The revised rules introduce separate reservation provisions for transgender candidates and orphans in both undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.

Candidates who are eligible under these categories can update their reservation details in the CLAT 2027 application form by October 31, 2026. Applicants should check the updated rules and confirm their eligibility before making changes.

Under the revised criteria, 1 per cent of the total sanctioned seats will be reserved for transgender candidates and another 1 for orphans. These provisions apply to the five-year BA LLB (Honours) programme and the one-year LLM programme at MNLU Mumbai.

CLAT 2027: MNLU Mumbai Seat Matrix

MNLU Mumbai offers 100 seats in the BA LLB (Honours) programme and 50 seats in the LLM programme through CLAT, subject to the applicable reservation rules.

The seat distribution is as follows:

BA LLB (Honours): 27 seats under the All India General Category and 73 seats under Maharashtra State categories.

27 seats under the All India General Category and 73 seats under Maharashtra State categories. LLM: 12 seats under the All India General Category and 38 seats under Maharashtra State categories.

The Maharashtra State reservation categories include Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), denotified tribes, nomadic tribes, the Specially Backward Class, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

The university also has horizontal reservation provisions, including 30 per cent for women, 5 per cent for persons with disabilities and 5% for wards of ex-servicemen or defence personnel, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

CLAT 2027: Application Deadline And Exam Date

Candidates who have already registered for CLAT 2027 should review the revised reservation rules and update their category details, if eligible, through the official Consortium website. The last date to make these changes is October 31, 2026.

The CLAT 2027 examination will be held offline on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at participating National Law Universities for the 2027-28 academic session.

Candidates should read the revised MNLU Mumbai admission brochure and check the official Consortium website for complete details about the new reservation provisions and eligibility requirements.