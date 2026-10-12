CLAT 2027 Registrations Ends On October 31: Check Detailed Application Process

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU's) has set October 31, 2026 as the last date to register for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. Applicants can complete their online application form via the official portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Once the registration window closes, no application entries will be accepted by the exam-conducting body.

To be eligible for the CLAT 2027 Undergraduate programme, candidates must have passed class 12th from a recognised board and institute. Along with it they must have also scored at least 45% in their Class 12. SC and ST candidates are eligible with 40% in Class 12th.

To be eligible for the CLAT 2027 PG programs, applicants must have completed their LLB graduation from a university recognised by the Bar Council of India (BCI). They must have scored at least 50% in graduation. For SC and ST candidates 45% is required.

How to Apply for CLAT Exam 2027

Candidates can follow step-by-step process given below to fill in the CLAT 2027 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official CLAT website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the CLAT 2027 tab present on top of the homepage.

Step 3: Once selected, click on the register option.

Step 4: Now register for the exam by entering details such as name, mobile number, email Id etc.

Step 5: Once registered now log in to the portal and click on the application form link

Step 6: Enter the required personal and academic details.

Step 7: Then upload the documents as per the prescribed format.

Step 8: After submitting the application form, candidates have to pay the form fee. The mode of application fee payment is online.

After paying the fee, candidates must download their application form and take a print out for the same for the future reference.

CLAT 2027 Application Process: Documents Required

The candidates are advised to keep the following documents with them while filling out the application:

Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving license

Photograph

Scanned copy of signature

State Domicile certificate

Class 10th and 12th marksheet

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

Candidates can pay the application fee in online mode via debit card/credit card/net banking. Applicants belonging to the General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO and OCI categories need to pay Rs 4,000 to register for the exam and candidates belonging to the SC, ST and BPL categories are required to submit Rs 3,500 to complete the application process.