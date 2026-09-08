West Bengal Law University Changes Reservation Categories For 2027 Admissions

CLAT 2027 Update: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced changes to the seat matrix and reservation categories for candidates seeking admission to the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata, through CLAT 2027.

According to the official notice, the OBC-A and OBC-B categories for West Bengal domicile candidates have been removed and replaced with a combined OBC category.

The changes apply to both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes at WBNUJS. Candidates who applied under the OBC-A or OBC-B categories for West Bengal domicile must review the revised seat matrix in the WBNUJS brochure available on the Consortium website under the "Participating Universities" page.

Eligible candidates must modify their reservation category in the CLAT 2027 application form by October 31, 2026.

CLAT 2027: Steps To Update WBNUJS Reservation Category

Candidates can update their reservation category by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in to the CLAT account using the required credentials and select the 'Edit Application Form' button.

Step 3: Click on the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata option.

Step 4: After selecting the university, answer the question, 'Are you a domicile of West Bengal?'

Step 5: Select the applicable category from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' button to save the changes.

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Candidates who face any difficulty while updating their reservation category can contact the Consortium of NLUs via email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or reach out to the helpdesk at 080-47162020.