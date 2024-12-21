CLAT 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On December 26, Check Details

The first allotment list for the counselling of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 is scheduled to be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on December 26, 2024.

Registered candidates can check the list on the official website once it is released. Candidates can pay the Confirmation Fee to the Consortium for the Freeze and Float options and proceed with admission by NLUs between December 26, 2024, and January 4, 2025.

CLAT 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check Allotment List



Step 1. Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 counselling first allotment list link

Step 3. Enter the required details on the new page

Step 4. The seat allotment list will appear on the screen after clicking on submit

Step 5. Review the allotment list and download the page

Step 6. Take a printout of the list for future reference

CLAT 2025 Counselling: Important Dates



Publication of Second Allotment List: January 10, 2025

Publication of Third Allotment List: January 24, 2025

Publication of Fourth Allotment List: May 20, 2025

Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List (Fifth round of counselling starts): May 29, 2025

Payment of the University Fee (after adjusting for the Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to the concerned NLU for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process for the Fourth and Fifth Allotment Lists must be completed by June 10, 2025.

Pattern of Undergraduate CLAT Question Paper 2024

The duration of CLAT 2024 was two hours. It consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. A negative marking of 0.25 was applied for each incorrect answer.

