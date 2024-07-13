CLAT 2025 Registrations To Begin From July 15, Check Details To Apply

Registration will begin for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 from July 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to take the exam can apply for the same by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date for applying for the exam is October 15, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 1 this year.



The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in class 12. Whereas SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in their class 12 exams.



For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45 per cent marks to apply for postgraduate courses.



CLAT 2025: Application fee

The application fee will be Rs 4,000 for general category candidates. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee will be Rs 3,500.

CLAT paper pattern

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for two hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques. The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, law of contract, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labour and industrial law.



CLAT 2025: Participating universities

The universities participating in CLAT 2025 are NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, RGNUL Punjab, CNLU Patna, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NUSRL Ranchi, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, DBRANLU Haryana, and NLUT Agartala.