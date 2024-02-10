What Are The Top Toughest Exams In India

Securing a high-end prestigious job in any country requires a person to crack difficult examinations. In India, getting a government job or admission into premier engineering, management college will be possible if the candidates are able to qualify the following difficult exams-

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC):

Union Public Service Exams are conducted for direct recruitment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). It is conducted in three stages Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. The exam is held annually in offline mode.

Indian Institute of Technology- Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE):

The national-level competitive exam is conducted for admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam is divided into two levels: JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. Candidates have to first qualify JEE Mains in order to appear for the advanced level of the entrance exam (JEE Advanced). The exam is held twice a year in office mode. The first exam is held in January and the second in April.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE):

GATE is conducted for admission to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities. The candidates who qualify the exam are eligible to get admission in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other institutes/universities across the country.

Common Admission Test (CAT):

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for admission to various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The national-level entrance exam is conducted to assesses candidates' understanding of quantitative ability, data interpretation, verbal ability, and logical reasoning. The exam is conducted annually in online mode.

National Defence Academy (NDA):

NDA is the national-level exam conducted to recruit the most qualified candidates for the country's most prestigious defence academy. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 and wish to enrol in the military are required to clear this exam.

Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), conducts the CA exam for professionals who wish to become Chartered Accountants. The exam is conducted in three levels- Foundation, Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) and Final. The exam tests candidates on advanced financial reporting, strategic financial management, and other complex subjects.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT):

CLAT is conducted for admission to India's premier National Law Universities (NLUs). The exam evaluates candidates on their proficiency in subjects such as English, general knowledge, legal reasoning, and mathematics. The exam is held twice a year in offline mode.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET):

Candidates aspiring to pursue medical course are required to qualify NEET. The exam is conducted at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. The exam evaluates candidates' on their understanding of the subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Physics.

Indian Engineering Services (IES):

IES is conducted to recruit civil services post for mechanical and managerial domains of the Government of India. The exam is conducted by UPSC in a three-stage process. The phases of the exam constitute General Aptitude Test, an Objective Technical paper, a Technical paper, followed by an Interview.