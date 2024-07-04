Chartered Accountancy Results Likely To Be Out On July 11

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced revised date for the announcement of CA results. As per the official website of the ICAI, the results for final and intermediate exams are expected to be declared on July 11, 2024.

The ICAI chairman had previously notified that the results would be declared on July 5, 2024.

The official notification on the ICAI website reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

Once released, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website icai.nic.in or icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.

The exam this year was conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.

Steps to check ICAI CA results

Step 1: Visit icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: View your result.

Step 5: Save and download the result page for future reference.

In addition to the results, ICAI will provide key details, including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and passed in each group, the pass percentage, overall results, and the names of the topper.



