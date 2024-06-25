Chartered Accountancy Results Expected On July 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exams on July 5. The date for the result announcement was released by ICAI chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal on X.

Mr Khandelwal took to X to announce that the results may come out in July first week. The possible date for the announcement can be July 5.

Mr Khandelwal posted on X, "CA Inter and Final result may come in July 1st week itself. We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July may be the date for result. For more precise date please wait for ICAI notification."



Once released, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website icai.nic.in or icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.

The exam this year was conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.



Steps to check ICAI CA results

Step 1: Visit icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: View your result.

Step 5: Save and download the result page for future reference.



In addition to the results, ICAI will provide key details, including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and passed in each group, the pass percentage, overall results, and the names of the topper.