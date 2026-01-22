Google Launches Free Mock Test For Students: Check How To Access

Google has launched the free Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) on Gemini with The Princeton Review. Candidates can access it by typing "I want to take a practice SAT test" on Gemini.

"Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the @GeminiApp." said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, on X.

The practice set is in partnership with ThePrincetonRev, and Gemini will inform you where you need to study more. "Practice SATs are grounded in rigorously vetted content in partnership with The Princeton Review and Gemini will provide immediate feedback highlighting where you excelled and where you might need to study more," said Google on X.

These practice tests help ensure that learners are not merely practising, but preparing with materials that closely reflect what they will encounter on the actual test day. By simulating real exam conditions and question formats, the tests provide a more accurate measure of readiness and confidence.

Once a practice test is completed in Gemini, candidates receive immediate feedback highlighting their strengths and areas for improvement. Beyond the test itself, they can ask Gemini to explain correct answers, identify specific knowledge gaps, and generate a customised study plan to support more focused and effective exam preparation.

Once you give the command to Gemini that you want to take a practice SAT test, it will show you reading, writing, and math. After clicking on the subject, the test paper will appear for students. The Princeton Review that helps students prepare for standardized tests and college admissions also offers SAT for 1400+ courses.