SAT 2024: Registration Process Started, Exam On August 24

Students have 64 minutes to complete the Reading and Writing section and 70 minutes for the Math section, totaling 2 hours and 14 minutes.

SAT consists of two sections: Reading and Writing, and Math.

SAT 2024: The College Board will hold the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) exam on August 24. Registration for the exam has started. The SAT is conducted for students who want to get into undergraduate programs in international colleges. Interested and eligible students can register until August 13.

The Board has also released the dates for upcoming examinations. After the August 24 exam, the next SAT in 2024 will be held on October 5, followed by tests on November 2, December 7, March 8, 2025, May 3, and June 7. Registration for all these dates has begun, and students can register for the SAT according to their qualifications and eligibility.

The SAT consists of two sections: Reading and Writing, and Math. Students have 64 minutes to complete the Reading and Writing section and 70 minutes for the Math section, totaling 2 hours and 14 minutes. Each section is scored between 200 and 800, with a maximum possible score of 1,600.

The SAT is a standardised entrance exam used by many colleges and universities for admissions. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions and is held in computer-based test mode. It is designed and administered by the College Board. The majority of universities in the US, Canada, UK, Italy, and some in Australia consider SAT scores for undergraduate admissions from international students.

The SAT aims to assess a high school student's preparedness for college and provides a common measure for comparing applicants. Admissions officers consider SAT scores along with high school GPA, coursework, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities, interviews, and personal essays. The importance of SAT scores varies between institutions.

