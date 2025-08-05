SAT Registration Begins For Admission To UG Programs, Register Here

SAT Registration 2025: The College Board has started the registration process for the August 23 Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT)-which is used as an assessment for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programs. The schedule for all the examinations has also been released. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of the board, satsuite.collegeboard.org.

SAT is widely accepted at universities globally, especially in the US, Canada, and increasingly in other countries.

SAT Registration 2025: How To Register For SAT 2025?

Visit the official website, satsuite.collegeboard.org.

Go to the "SAT" section.

Click on "Register Now" and then click on "Create Account".

You will be required to enter your personal, general, academic details and more.

After submitting the details, you will be successfully registered for the test.

SAT Registration 2025: Important Dates

The registration for the August 23 SAT has been started and will end on August 8, 2025. Students will be able to make changes, cancel their registration until August 12, 2025.

Here are the details of the other SAT examinations scheduled for the 2025-26 testing year.