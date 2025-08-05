Advertisement

SAT Registration Begins For Admission To UG Programs, Register Here

SAT Registration 2025: SAT is widely accepted at universities globally, especially in the US, Canada, and increasingly in other countries.

SAT Test Registration 2025: Students can cancel their registration until August 12, 2025.

SAT Registration 2025: The College Board has started the registration process for the August 23 Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT)-which is used as an assessment for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programs. The schedule for all the examinations has also been released. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of the board, satsuite.collegeboard.org.

SAT Registration 2025: How To Register For SAT 2025?

  • Visit the official website, satsuite.collegeboard.org.
  • Go to the "SAT" section.
  • Click on "Register Now" and then click on "Create Account".
  • You will be required to enter your personal, general, academic details and more.
  • After submitting the details, you will be successfully registered for the test.

SAT Registration 2025: Important Dates

The registration for the August 23 SAT has been started and will end on August 8, 2025. Students will be able to make changes, cancel their registration until August 12, 2025.

Here are the details of the other SAT examinations scheduled for the 2025-26 testing year.

SAT Test DateLast Date For RegistrationLast Date For Making Changes
Aug 23, 2025Aug 8, 2025Aug 12, 2025
Sep 13, 2025Aug 29, 2025 Sep.2, 2025
Oct. 4, 2025 Sept. 19, 2025   Sept. 23, 2025
Nov. 8, 2025Oct. 24, 2025  Oct. 28, 2025
Dec. 6, 2025Nov. 21, 2025Nov. 25, 2025
March 14, 2026Feb. 27, 2026March 3, 2026
May 2, 2026Apr. 17, 2026April 21, 2026
June 6, 2026May 22, 2026May 26, 2026

