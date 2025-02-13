SAT Exam 2025: Registration And Exam Schedule Out For Scholastic Assessment Test

The College Board has announced the registration deadlines for SAT spring 2025. Along with this, the board has also announced exam dates for fall 2025 and spring 2026. The registration is currently open to all students globally. The last date to complete the registration for SAT March 2025 is February 21, 2025. The deadline for changes, regular cancellations, and late registrations is February 25, 2025.



The deadline to complete the registration for SAT May 3, 2025 is April 18, 2025. The deadline for changes, regular cancellations, and late registrations is April 22, 2025. For candidates willing to apply for June 7, 2025 SAT, the registration deadline is May 22, 2025. The deadline for changes, regular cancellations, and late registrations is May 27, 2025.

The College Board has also released the exam schedule for fall 2025 and spring 2026:

23 August 2025

13 September 2025

4 October 2025

8 November 2025

6 December 2025

14 March 2026

2 May 2026

6 June 2026

The Scholastic Assessment Test is conducted for high school students who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in countries such as the US, Canada, UK and others. The exam is held to evaluate the applicants' written, verbal and mathematical skills.



The SAT exam was initially a pencil-paper test, but the College Board scrapped this format last year and introduced the SAT digital exam. The SAT's transition to a digital format has made it more accessible, secure, and student-friendly. This shift enhances the overall testing experience, allowing students to focus on demonstrating their true academic potential with greater convenience and efficiency.