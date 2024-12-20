Study Abroad: Important Tests To Prepare For Admission In The US

US has always been the top choice for foreign aspirants willing to study abroad. For those looking for options in the United States, selecting a college becomes difficult as they have innumerable options. In the QS World University Rankings 2025, four US institutions secured places in the top 15. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continues to hold the first spot, followed by Harvard University at number 4, Stanford University at 6th rank, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) at 10th, University of Pennsylvania at 11th, and University of California, Berkeley (UCB) at 12th.

The application process at US universities include the following steps:

Application form

Standardized test scores

Transcripts

Personal statement

Separate research statement

2-3 Recommendation Letters

CV

Interview



Selection process at colleges

The interviews for the US universities focus on the overall personality of the candidates. Some common questions for US interviews are centered around who you are, the interests you have pursued, the challenges you have faced, how you have displayed leadership and why you want to study at a particular university, etc. The key to acing interviews for these universities is confidence, clarity of thought, and firm communication skills.



Crucial tests

Countries such as the US, UK, Canada, and Australia use TOEFL scores to evaluate the English language proficiency of international students. TOEFL or Test of English as a Foreign language is administered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS). The exam is conducted in the computer-based TOEFL BT format. The exam evaluates students based on four communication skills - reading, listening, speaking, and writing to enroll international students.

SAT exam or Scholastic Assessment Test is a standardised test used for admission into undergraduate courses in the United States and Canada. The exam is conducted by the College Board in multiple sessions in March, May, June, August, October, November, and December. The SAT scores are used as a common data point to compare and screen candidates for admission.