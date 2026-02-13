Planning For 2026 Admissions? SAT March, May, June Dates Announced

SAT Exams 2026: The College Board has opened registrations for the SAT scheduled between March and June 2026, advising students to note key deadlines while planning their applications for the 2026-27 academic year. The tests will be conducted on March 14, May 2, and June 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing 2025-26 testing cycle. Registrations are currently open worldwide, including for candidates in India. Officials have advised students to align their preparation and university application timelines with the published schedule to avoid last-minute issues.

SAT 2026: Key dates and deadlines

Registration Deadline: February 27, 2026

Deadline for changes, regular cancellation and late registration: March 3, 2026

Registration Deadline: April 17, 2026

Deadline for changes, regular cancellation and late registration: April 21, 2026

Registration Deadline: May 22, 2026

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation and Late Registration: May 26, 2026

The SAT is accepted by more than 4,000 universities and colleges globally and is used as part of undergraduate admissions to assess academic preparedness across varied education systems.



Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head for South and Central Asia at College Board, said that awareness of testing schedules plays a critical role in higher education planning. She noted that multiple test opportunities each year allow students to choose dates that match their preparation level and university deadlines, adding that digital testing and official resources are intended to help candidates approach the exam with clarity.



To support preparation, College Board offers free practice through Khan Academy and peer tutoring in collaboration with Schoolhouse.world. Full-length practice tests are available on the Bluebook application. The organisation also runs a device lending initiative for students without access to suitable technology and provides fee support programmes in India for eligible candidates.

Students can check detailed information on test dates and registration timelines on the official SAT website.