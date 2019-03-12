UGC Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Of Centre For Women Studies

"Women studies centres will have special focus on most marginalised and disadvantaged women in the society," said the UGC official.

Education | | Updated: March 12, 2019 19:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UGC Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Of Centre For Women Studies

Centre For Women Studies In Universities, Colleges: UGC Issues Guidelines


New Delhi: 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for setting up of Centre for Women Studies in universities and colleges and has sought proposals. According to a senior UGC official, "Women studies centres will have special focus on most marginalised and disadvantaged women in the society. These include women from Schedule Caste and Tribes, women with disabilities, women living in unsafe environments, among others."

"A women study centre must pursue a comprehensive, critical and balanced understanding of India's socio-economic realities and governance. Its main components include women's contribution to society and social processes and their perception of their own lives, the broader social reality and their struggles and aspirations," the official said.

The focus areas of the centres will be to build new knowledge on women in national and global perspectives and developing curriculum in women studies to meet the diverse needs of Indian women with focus to develop inclusive society.

It will also suggest methods to build a conducive environment for women to take up positions of leadership in diverse sectors, conduct evidence based research on women and economic development, and suggest methods to promote inclusion of women in development of all sectors.

"The centres will be monitored and evaluated periodically by the UGC. Every year, the head of the centre will present a report on the working of the centre to its advisory committee and then submit it to the UGC with minutes or comments of the members. The report will describe achievements and actions taken and will have both quantitative as well as qualitative information," the official said.

Evaluation of the centres will be on teaching, research, extension activities, seminars, workshops, special lectures, field action projects and action research, documentation and archive on women, partnership with other UGC centres and non-UGC centres, government schemes and NGOs.

"We have sought proposals for setting up of new centres while the existing centres will have to give concurrence in the prescribed format to comply with the new guidelines," the official said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UGCCentre for Women Studies

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsPriyanka GandhiHardik PatelEthiopian AirlinesRahul GandhiGautam GambhirElection 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamsung M30Realme 3Dandi March

................................ Advertisement ................................