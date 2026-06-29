Central Sanskrit University Enters AI Era With New B.Tech Programme From 2026-27

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now entering the world of one of India's oldest languages - Sanskrit. In a first-of-its-kind move, the Central Sanskrit University has launched a B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, bringing together modern technology and India's traditional knowledge systems.

The new programme aims to train students in advanced technologies while also encouraging research related to Indian languages, ancient texts and cultural knowledge. The course will be offered from the university's Nashik campus from the academic session 2026-27.

The programme has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is among the first engineering courses introduced by a Sanskrit university in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the initiative during his Mann Ki Baat address. He said the programme will help young students develop future-ready skills while staying connected with India's heritage.

The programme is expected to support the development of AI tools for Indian languages and help in the digitisation and preservation of ancient manuscripts and texts.

AI To Help Preserve Ancient Texts

India has a large collection of Sanskrit and other ancient manuscripts, but many of them are still not translated or available digitally. AI technology can help in recognising old documents, translating languages, searching information and creating digital archives.

Through this course, students will learn how AI can be used to preserve and study India's traditional knowledge.

Course Details

The B.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programme will have 66 seats, including 60 regular seats and 6 supernumerary seats.

The course will include subjects such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Data Science

Python programming

Cloud Computing

Statistics

Deep Learning

Students will also study specialised areas like Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech Recognition, Conversational AI, Computational Linguistics and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for ancient manuscripts.

The programme will also connect AI with Indian Knowledge Systems and allow students to explore applications in areas such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Jyotisha, Vastu and Nyaya.

Focus On Future AI Careers

The launch comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its AI ecosystem and demand for skilled AI professionals is increasing across industries.

The programme aims to give students technical skills while also contributing to the preservation of India's linguistic and cultural heritage through artificial intelligence.