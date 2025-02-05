CBSE To Host Workshop On Promoting Student Mental Health, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting a workshop on Promoting Student Mental Health and Well-Being for Principals, Counselors, and Wellness Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in the Delhi/NCR region. The workshop is scheduled to be held on February 15 from 10am to 2pm at Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The official notification states: "In the face of increasing emotional and psychological challenges in today's fast-paced world, the ability to provide immediate and compassionate support has become essential for counselors. Psychological First Aid (PFA) and Crisis Intervention are invaluable tools to help individuals navigate distressing situations, fostering stability and recovery in times of need."

"This workshop will provide participants with practical strategies to identify mental health issues and offer necessary psychological support to students effectively," the notification further reads.

Key Topics Of Workshop

Mental Health - Need of the Hour

Early Identification - Signs and Symptoms of Mental Health Issues

Crisis Intervention and Hands-on Techniques

Registration Process:

Principals, Counselors, and Wellness Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools who wish to attend the workshop can register by visiting the following Google Form link: https://forms.gle/5MWRcocQYF1KUPgq7.

However, participation will be limited and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Confirmation emails will be sent to the selected participants. Your involvement is crucial in building a strong support system to safeguard and nurture our students, ensuring their growth in a secure and positive environment.

Recently, CBSE introduced psycho-social counselling services for students and parents for the 2025 academic session. The initiative, which began on February 1, is scheduled to conclude on April 4, 2025. The free counselling sessions will be conducted in two phases to help reduce exam-related stress among students, with sessions held before, during, and after the exams.