CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Registration Ends Today, Apply Now

The Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child will be closed today (November 20) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can visit the official website (cbse.gov.in) to apply for the scholarship. According to CBSE, single girl children who have qualified Class 10 in 2025 from a CBSE board school and are studying in CBSE Class 11.

The renewal portal for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 was already extended till November 20. Verification for both the scholarships (new and renewal) can also be done by November 20.

Under the CBSE Merit Scholarship Program, scholarships will be awarded to deserving single girls who are the only children of their parents, have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with at least 70 per cent of the possible marks, and are enrolled in Classes 11 and 12.

How to Apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

First, go to cbse.nic.in and select "Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2025 REG."

Select the link for the scholarship application.

Choose whether to submit a new application or a renewal on the new tab.

Select SGC-X for either a new application or a renewal.

Complete the application and attach supporting documentation.

Submit your application for the Single Girl Child Scholarship.



Direct Link To Apply

Criteria to Apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship:

The student must have passed from CBSE with a minimum of 70 percent and continue studies with the CBSE board. The student's fee should not exceed Rs 2,500 in Class 10 and Rs 3,000 in Class 11.

According to CBSE, the family income of the single girl child should not be more than Rs 8 lakh per annum, and a self-declaration of income must be attached.