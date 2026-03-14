CBSE Scholarship Schemes: Who Can Apply After Classes 10 And 12

CBSE Scholarships and Education Support: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers several scholarship schemes and financial assistance programmes to help students continue their studies after classes 10 and 12. Among the key initiatives is the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child (SGC), aimed at encouraging families to support girls' education while recognising academic merit. Under the scheme, eligible students who performed well in the Class 10 board examination and are enrolled in Class 11 in CBSE-affiliated schools can apply for financial support.

Selected candidates receive a monthly scholarship to help cover academic expenses during higher secondary studies. Interested students can submit applications through the scholarship section on the official CBSE website after reviewing the eligibility criteria and required documents.

Single Girl Child Scholarship (Class 10)

CBSE invites online applications from single girl students who passed the Class 10 board examination in 2025 and are currently studying in Class 11 in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Under the scheme, a single girl child refers to a girl who is the only child of her parents and has no siblings. However, in the case of twins or multiple girls born together, each child is treated as a single girl child under the scheme.

To qualify, students must have secured at least 70 per cent marks in the Class 10 board examination and must be enrolled in Classes 11 and 12 in a CBSE-affiliated school.

The tuition fee for eligible candidates should not exceed Rs 2,500 per month in Class 10 and Rs 3,000 per month in Classes 11 and 12. For NRI students, the maximum tuition fee allowed is Rs 6,000 per month.

Renewal Of Last Year's Scholarship

Students who received the Single Girl Child Scholarship last year can apply for renewal this year.

Renewal is granted after the successful completion of Class 11, provided the student secures at least 70 per cent marks and is promoted to Class 12.

Scholarship Amount And Duration

Under the scheme, selected students receive Rs 1,000 per month for up to two years to support their studies in Classes 11 and 12. The scholarship amount is transferred directly to beneficiaries through ECS or NEFT.

Eligibility And Selection Criteria

The scholarship is awarded based on merit in the Class 10 board examination. Applicants must be Indian nationals, studying in CBSE-affiliated schools, and continuing their education in Classes 11 and 12.

Students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh are eligible. Parents are required to submit a self-declaration of income on a notarised non-judicial stamp paper during the application process.

Schools must verify each application. Students are also required to upload documents such as the first quarterly fee slip verified by the school principal.

Application Process

Students can submit their applications online through the scholarship link available on the official CBSE website. Candidates must ensure that the application form is filled out completely and submitted before the deadline.

In case of any issue related to scholarship payment, students can contact the CBSE scholarship branch for assistance.

The CBSE scholarship schemes aim to support deserving students and promote access to education, while encouraging families to prioritise schooling for girls.