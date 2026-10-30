CBSE Revises Class 9 Curriculum For 2026-27, Drops These Subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made key changes to the Scheme of Studies for Class 9 for the 2026-27 academic session. The revised provisions will apply to students currently studying in Class 9 (2026-27), and progressing to Class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session.

Interdisciplinary Area

The board has clarified that, to align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject 'Individuals in Society' and the modules on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not be part of the curriculum for Class 9 students in the 2026-27 session. Similarly, 'Environmental Education' will not be included in the curriculum for these students when they progress to Class 10 in 2027-28.

Vocational Education

Vocational Education will continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students studying in Class 9 in 2026-27 and progressing to Class 10 in 2027-28.

To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either 'Kaushal Vikas' or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board. Students opting for Kaushal Vikas (Skill Development) will be assessed internally in the subject. However, those opting for any of the 22 skill subjects will have to appear for the respective subject in the Class 10 board examination in 2027-28.

Other Optional Subjects

The board has stated that all other optional subjects available under the 2025-26 Scheme of Studies will continue to be offered to students in Class 9 (2026-27) and Class 10 (2027-28).

CBSE Scheme of Studies 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. For which batch is the Scheme of Studies applicable?

Answer: The revised Scheme of Studies is applicable to students studying in Class 9 in the 2026-27 academic session and progressing to Class 10 in the 2027-28 session.

Q2. Are the changes in the Scheme of Studies applicable to students currently studying in Class 10 in the 2026-27 academic session?

Answer: No. The existing scheme will continue to apply to students currently studying in Class 10 in the 2026-27 academic session.

Q3. How many subjects will students studying in Class 9 in 2026-27 and Class 10 in 2027-28 have to study?

Answer: The Interdisciplinary Area and the CT and AI modules will not be included in the Scheme of Studies for these batches.

Students will be required to study the following nine subjects:

1. Language R1

2. Language R2

3. Mathematics

4. Science

5. Social Science

6. Language R3

7. Art Education

8. Physical Education and Well-being (PE&WB)

9. Vocational Education (Skill Education)

Q5. Which subjects will have a board examination in Class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session?

Answer: Students will have to appear for board examinations in the following five subjects:

1. Language R1

2. Language R2

3. Mathematics

4. Science

5. Social Science

Q6. What provisions are available for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) under the Scheme of Studies for Class 9 (2026-27) and Class 10 (2027-28)?

Answer: Children with Special Needs (CwSN) will have to study one compulsory language, which will have a board examination.

The remaining four subjects for the board examination may be chosen from the following options:

1. Mathematics

2. Science

3. Social Science

4. Any language listed in the answer to Question 3, other than the language already opted for.

5. Music (any one of the following): Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments) or Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments).

6. Painting

7. Home Science

8. Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy, or Computer Application.

9. A maximum of two skill subjects, excluding Automotive, from the list of 22 skill subjects mentioned in Question 4.