CBSE Revised Marksheets Coming Soon; Check Steps Students Must Take

Students who applied for CBSE Class 12 mark verification or re-evaluation will soon receive updated physical marksheets from the board. The updated marksheets will be distributed through CBSE regional offices in the coming weeks.

However, before collecting the revised document, candidates must first return their original marksheet issued after the result declaration.

Meanwhile, students who need immediate proof of their updated scores do not need to wait for the physical copy. CBSE has confirmed that the revised marksheets have already been made available on DigiLocker and are valid for admissions and other official uses.

Majority of Applications Processed

CBSE has released the first phase of results for Class 12 verification and re-evaluation, covering nearly 87 per cent of total applications received. The board stated that these cases have been processed and outcomes have been declared.

The remaining applications are still under review and will be released in subsequent phases. CBSE expects the entire process to be completed shortly.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result LIVE: 87% Candidates Receive Verified Outcomes, Remaining Results Soon

Timeline of the Process

CBSE declared Class 12 board results for approximately 17.69 lakh students on May 13. Following this, scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets were made available from May 19 to May 25.

Students were then allowed to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation between June 2 and June 7 after reviewing their answer sheets.

With revised results now being issued in stages, affected students can download updated scorecards from DigiLocker, while physical revised marksheets will be distributed later via CBSE regional offices.