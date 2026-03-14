CBSE Exams 2026 Result Day Guide: How To Check Scores, Download Marksheet, Fix Errors

CBSE Result 2026 Day Guide: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 board examinations for 2026 on March 10, while the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and scheduled to conclude on April 9. This year, students appeared for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.

Around 25 lakh students took the Class 10 examinations, including nearly 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls. In Class 12, about 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are appearing for the board exams.

With the Class 10 examinations now over, students, parents and schools are awaiting the announcement of the results.

Although the board has not yet confirmed an official date, past trends suggest the results are usually released in mid-May. Last year, CBSE declared the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on May 13.

Where To Check CBSE Board Exams 2026 Result

Once announced, students can check their results by entering details such as Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security pin displayed on the screen.

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How To Access Results Through Mobile Apps

Students can also view their results through official mobile applications.

DigiLocker App

The DigiLocker mobile application allows students to access their digital marksheets and certificates. It is available on both Android and iOS devices.

UMANG App

The UMANG mobile platform also provides access to CBSE results and related services. It can be downloaded on smartphones running Android or iOS.

Digital Marksheet And Certificates Through DigiLocker

CBSE provides digital academic documents through its academic repository "Parinam Manjusha", which is integrated with DigiLocker.

Marksheet-cum-certificate

Migration certificate

Skill certificate (where applicable)

These documents will be available shortly after the results are declared at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in. DigiLocker login credentials are generally sent to students through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

In addition, CBSE results will also be accessible through the DigiResults Android application.

Other Ways To Check CBSE Results

Students can also access their results through additional services:

24300699 (for Delhi subscribers)

011-24300699 (for subscribers from other parts of India)

SMS Service



For Class 10:

Type: cbse10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number>

Send to: 7738299899



For Class 12:

Type: cbse12 <roll number> <school number> <centre number>

Send to: 7738299899

Results may also appear through Google Search results integration and the SMS Organiser app.

Compartment Examinations

Students who do not pass in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. The detailed schedule for these exams will be announced by CBSE after the results are declared.

How To Correct Name Or Date Of Birth In CBSE Marksheet: Step-by-Step Guide

Students who find mistakes in their name or date of birth on their Class 10 or Class 12 marksheets issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education can apply for corrections through a formal process.

The request must be submitted through the school along with supporting documents and the prescribed fee.

Here's the step-by-step guide to the process.

Step 1: Obtain Application Form

Students must first obtain the prescribed correction form from the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education or collect it from the concerned regional CBSE office.

Step 2: Fill The Form Carefully

Applicants should read all instructions provided in the form before filling it out. All details must be entered accurately and should match the information that needs to be corrected in the board's records.

Step 3: Attach Required Documents

To support the correction request, students need to submit several documents for verification. These usually include:

Birth certificate issued by the competent authority

School admission records

School leaving certificate

Valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence

Copy of the marksheet containing the incorrect details

An affidavit prepared on stamp paper and attested by a notary or magistrate explaining the correct name or date of birth and the reason for the correction

Once completed, the form and documents must be submitted to the school. The school authorities will verify the details and forward the request to the board.

Step 4: Pay The Prescribed Fee

Applicants must also pay the processing fee depending on the type of request. The commonly applicable charges are:

Correction in name on marksheet/certificate: Rs 1,000 (including document charges)

Correction in parent's name: Rs 1,000 plus the cost of the revised document

Migration certificate: Rs 250

Provisional certificate: Rs 200

Students are advised to check the latest fee details on the official CBSE website before applying.

Step 5: Verification By CBSE

After receiving the application from the school, the Central Board of Secondary Education examines the form and supporting records to confirm the authenticity of the request.

Step 6: Issue Of Revised Documents

If the request is approved, the board updates the student's records and issues corrected documents. These may include:

A revised marksheet showing the corrected name or date of birth

Updated certificates, if required

Documents Required For Name Or DOB Change

The Central Board of Secondary Education allows different types of corrections depending on the nature of the error.

For Official Name Changes

If a student wants to change their name or surname completely, the request will be considered only when:

The change has been approved by a competent court

The revised name has been published in the official government gazette

Applicants must submit proof of the court order and the gazette notification.

For Spelling Or Typographical Errors



Minor mistakes in the student's name, surname, or parents' names can be corrected if the revised spelling matches the details already recorded in the school's official documents or the List of Candidates (LOC) submitted to CBSE.

Students must submit attested copies of:

School admission form

School leaving certificate from the previous school

Relevant entry from the school admission and withdrawal register

The school principal verifies these records and forwards the request to the board.

CBSE Rules For Name Or DOB Corrections

The Central Board of Secondary Education has set specific conditions for such requests:

Corrections in date of birth can be requested only within one year of the declaration of Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Applications must be submitted through the school head along with supporting documents.

Requests submitted after the one-year deadline are not considered.

Spelling errors or factual inaccuracies in the student's name, surname, or parents' names can be corrected within the permitted time frame.

A complete change in name or surname is allowed only if it was legally approved and published in the government gazette before the result declaration.

Name Correction Through The e-Harkara Portal

The e-Harkara portal is an online system used by CBSE-affiliated schools to maintain student records electronically and share them with the board.

The general procedure includes:

Application Submission:

Students or their guardians submit a written request for a name correction to the school principal.

Principal's Verification:

The principal reviews the application and supporting documents, including court orders or gazette notifications in case of official name changes.

Updating Records:

Once verified, the school updates the student's details in the e-Harkara system to ensure the corrected information is recorded.

Updating School Documents:

The corrected name is reflected in documents issued by the school, such as marksheets, transfer certificates and other records.

Informing CBSE:

Finally, the school notifies the relevant regional office of the CBSE and updates the essential databases and portals with the revised details.