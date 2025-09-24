CBSE Releases Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026, Check Details

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations to be held in 2026. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted between February 17 and July 15, 2026.

The exams to be held during this period include:

Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12

Examinations for Sports Students (Class 12)

Second Board Examinations (Class 10)

Supplementary Examinations (Class 12)

According to CBSE, around 45 lakh students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the written examinations, activities such as practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be carried out to ensure timely declaration of results.

As per the guidelines, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject's exam and is expected to be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, evaluation would start on March 3 and conclude by March 15.

CBSE has clarified that these date sheets are tentative, and the final versions will be released once schools submit the final list of candidates.