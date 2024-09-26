Advertisement

CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule And Pattern Released

CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024 Tier 2: The exam will be conducted for various posts, including Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), Assistant Secretary (Skill Education), and Assistant Secretary (Administration).

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule And Pattern Released
CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Assistant Secretary (Administration) paper scheduled from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released announced the schedule for the Tier 2 recruitment examination, set to take place on November 10, 2024. Candidates who successfully cleared the Tier 1 examinations conducted on August 3, 10, and 11 are eligible to participate.

The exam will be conducted for various posts, including Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), Assistant Secretary (Skill Education), and Assistant Secretary (Administration). The examination for the Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), and Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) will take place from 9am to 12 noon, while the exam for the Assistant Secretary (Administration) post will be held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

In a notable support measure, candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination in cities outside Delhi will be reimbursed for Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare for their round trip. To claim this reimbursement, candidates must submit their train tickets along with a cancelled cheque from their bank account during the Tier 2 examination. The reimbursed amount will be directly transferred to their accounts, as stated in the official notice.

Question Paper Structure

Assistant Secretary (Administration) Exam:
  • Part 1: Focus on Current Affairs and General Awareness covering topics such as economics, social and political issues, technological developments, Indian history and culture, and geography.
  • Part 2: Administrative theories, behaviors, personnel administration, public policy, and administrative reforms.
  • Part 3: Constitution of India, governance, administrative law, ethics, and integrity.
  • Part 4: Essay writing in Hindi or English.

The question paper will consist of 47 questions totaling 320 marks. The word limits vary, with 40-mark questions requiring responses within 300 words, 10-mark questions within 150 words, 5-mark questions within 75 words, and 2-mark questions needing only one-line answers. The exam will be bilingual (Hindi/English).

Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training/Skill Education) Exam:
  • Objective Questions: 15 questions worth 30 marks.
  • Short Answer Questions: 20 out of 25 questions worth 100 marks.
  • Medium Answer Questions: 10 out of 12 questions worth 100 marks.
  • Long Answer Questions: 3 out of 5 questions worth 90 marks.
Accounts Officer Exam:
  • Part 1: Topics include commerce, business studies, economics, accounting, and financial management.
  • Part 2: Current affairs and general awareness.
  • Part 3: Constitution and governance.
  • Part 4: Essay writing.

Similar to the Assistant Secretary exams, the Accounts Officer exam will comprise 47 questions totaling 320 marks with specified word limits and a bilingual format.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024, CBSE Recruitment Examination, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Technical Education Body Extends Admission Deadlines For 2024-25 Session, Check Details
CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule And Pattern Released
Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024
Next Article
Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com