CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule And Pattern Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released announced the schedule for the Tier 2 recruitment examination, set to take place on November 10, 2024. Candidates who successfully cleared the Tier 1 examinations conducted on August 3, 10, and 11 are eligible to participate.

The exam will be conducted for various posts, including Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), Assistant Secretary (Skill Education), and Assistant Secretary (Administration). The examination for the Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), and Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) will take place from 9am to 12 noon, while the exam for the Assistant Secretary (Administration) post will be held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

In a notable support measure, candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination in cities outside Delhi will be reimbursed for Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare for their round trip. To claim this reimbursement, candidates must submit their train tickets along with a cancelled cheque from their bank account during the Tier 2 examination. The reimbursed amount will be directly transferred to their accounts, as stated in the official notice.

Question Paper Structure

Part 1: Focus on Current Affairs and General Awareness covering topics such as economics, social and political issues, technological developments, Indian history and culture, and geography.

Part 2: Administrative theories, behaviors, personnel administration, public policy, and administrative reforms.

Part 3: Constitution of India, governance, administrative law, ethics, and integrity.

Part 4: Essay writing in Hindi or English.

The question paper will consist of 47 questions totaling 320 marks. The word limits vary, with 40-mark questions requiring responses within 300 words, 10-mark questions within 150 words, 5-mark questions within 75 words, and 2-mark questions needing only one-line answers. The exam will be bilingual (Hindi/English).

Objective Questions: 15 questions worth 30 marks.

Short Answer Questions: 20 out of 25 questions worth 100 marks.

Medium Answer Questions: 10 out of 12 questions worth 100 marks.

Long Answer Questions: 3 out of 5 questions worth 90 marks.

Part 1: Topics include commerce, business studies, economics, accounting, and financial management.

Part 2: Current affairs and general awareness.

Part 3: Constitution and governance.

Part 4: Essay writing.

Similar to the Assistant Secretary exams, the Accounts Officer exam will comprise 47 questions totaling 320 marks with specified word limits and a bilingual format.