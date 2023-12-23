CBSE Releases Guidelines For Practical Exams Scheduled From First Week Of January

New Delhi:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the practical exams for class 10 and 12 for the session 2023-24. The exams will begin from first week of January 2024.
Ahead of the board practical exams, CBSE has released a set of guidelines to be followed by the stakeholders. The CBSE has asked the school principals and teachers to adhere to the below listed guidelines-
- Ensure timely that the sufficient number of practical answer books have been received in the school before the scheduled date for conduct of practical examination.
- Schools should inform parent and students regarding the schedule, format, and any specific requirements for the practical examinations.
- Ensure that the necessary arrangements like infrastructure, equipment, and materials are available in the laboratories for conducting practical exams. Reaffirm that the laboratories or facilities are adequately set up for students to perform their experiments.
- Contact the examiners well in time for smooth and timely conduct of examination process on the scheduled date and time.
- Identify students with special needs or disabilities and make arrangements of necessary accommodations to ensure they can participate in the practical exams comfortably.
- The students should appear in the practical examinations as per the schedule only.
- The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded every day i.e on the date of assessment.
- While uploading the marks, the school, the internal examiner and the external examiner should ensure that correct marks are uploaded. Check maximum marks assigned to practical/project/internal assessment and then award and upload the marks.
- For class 12, the schools are not authorised to make alternate arrangement of external examiner for conduct of practical examination/project assessment at local level. Practical examination can only be conducted by an external examiner appointed by the Board.
- No change in marks is allowed after finalisation and completion of process, so proper attention of both the examiners is required to ensure correctness of uploaded marks.
- In case, it is observed that directions of the Board have not been compiled with by the schools, the Board reserves its right to cancel the Practical examination.
- No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.