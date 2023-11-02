CBSE Releases Dates For Board Practical Exams, Check Details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule of practical exams for class 10 and 12 board exams. The practical examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2024.

However, winter-bound schools will initiate their practical exams on November 14, 2023, and conclude on December 14, 2023, PTI reported.

The early commencement of exam in these schools accommodates to the unique schedules and requirements of these schools.

The board's annual theory examinations are set to start from February 15, 2024 and will conclude on April 10, 2024.

CBSE usually releases the complete date sheet of the boards approximately two months before the commencement of the exams. This allows students to organise their study schedules and ensure they are well-prepared.

The practical exams hold particular importance in deciding the students' marking scheme as they account for 30 marks in the final assessment. Students must ensure the timely submission of assignments, projects, and other internal assessments, which play a crucial role in determining their overall grades.

The board earlier also released the marking scheme for class 10 and 12 exams for both theory and practical. As per the scheme, the maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components. The marking scheme has been given for 83 subjects for class 10 and 121 subjects for class 12.