CBSE Recruitment 2026: Check Details To Apply For Senior Accounts Officer And Financial Advisor

Apply for Senior Accounts Officer, Under Secretary, and Financial Advisor posts at CBSE by February 13.

CBSE Recruitment: The deadline to fill the applications is February 13.
  • CBSE invites online applications for Senior Accounts Officer, Under Secretary, and auditor roles
  • Applicants must be under 56 years and hold relevant government or public sector positions
  • Senior Accounts Officer requires experience in accounts, audit, budget, or fund management
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for filling up various roles on deputation basis. The board is hiring for the post of Senior Accounts Officer, Under Secretary and Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor. The maximum age limit for applying to the posts is 56 years. 

Senior Accounts Officer 

The post is open to officers belonging to audit/accounts/finance cadre/ service/posts in central/state governments/ union territories/ public sector undertakings/ autonomous bodies/ statutory organisations.

The candidates must be holding analogous post on regular basis or with four years' regular service in Pay Level-9/ Level-10 of 7th CPC or equivalent pay grade.

The candidate may also have eight years' regular service either in Pay Level 7/Level-8 of 7th CPC or combined regular service in Level-7 and Level-8 of 7th CPC or equivalent pay grade.

Having experience in the field of Accounts compilation, Budget, Internal Audit, Commercial Accounting, etc will be an edge. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in investments/fund management/securities.

The role is entitled for a pay of Level-11 of 7th CPC (Rs67700-208700) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/-)
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the other roles on the official website of CBSE.

Deadline

The deadline to submit the online applications along with relevant documents is February 13, 2026. 

