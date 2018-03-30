CBSE Re-Exam: Re-Test News Cause For Additional Stress To Students Appearing In Entrance Exams

For Science stream students from mathematics group who had also opted for Economics, the news of re-examination is cause of fresh trouble. There had already been an uproar when CBSE had announced the board exam schedule about the Physical Education exam date. Earlier the board had fixed Physical Education exam to be conducted on April 9. CBSE later revised the exam date and changed it to April 13, 2018.
Now, with re-examination looming over students' head, affected students have no choice but to prepare for JEE Main and Economics exam both. Apart from JEE Main several state entrance tests are also scheduled in April 2018. Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2018 will be held on April 29 and 30. The UPSEE exam for admission to B.Tech. will be conducted on April 29. The Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted on April 23 and 24. APEAMCET for engineering will be conducted from April 22 to 25, 2018.
CommentsShashi Tharoor had tweeted that CBSE had been alerted about the clashing of the date with engineering entrance exam.
