UPSEE 2018: Exam Date Postponed To April 29, Application Process To Begin Soon Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, Uttar Pradesh has postponed the exam dates for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam UPSEE 2018. The exam will now be conducted in the last week of April and first week of May 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2018: Exam Date Postponed To April 29, Application To Begin Soon New Delhi: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, Uttar Pradesh has postponed the exam dates for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam UPSEE 2018. The exam will now be conducted in the last week of April and first week of May 2018. The exam was earlier scheduled two weeks prior to the current schedule, however dates have been postponed due to indispensable reasons. It is being speculated that the new schedue has been released keeping in mind the JEE Main 2018 exam which is scheduled for April 8, 2018.



The entrance exam for B.Tech. and other professional bachelor degree programs was earlier scheduled for Apri 15, 2018 but will now be conducted on April 29, 2018. The entrance exam for post-graduate courses was earlier scheduled on April 21 and 22, 2018 but will now be conducted on May 5 and 6, 2018.



In the official notice, the University has also requested institutes and colleges in the state to not schedule any semester / entrance exam/ competitive examination on the mentioned dates.



UPSEE is a state level entrance examination which is conducted for admission into colleges affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The online application for UPSEE 2018 will begin in January 2018.It is conducted in both online and offline mode. The question paper is objective in nature and for each correct response a candidate is awarded 4 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.



Click here for more



Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, Uttar Pradesh has postponed the exam dates for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam UPSEE 2018. The exam will now be conducted in the last week of April and first week of May 2018. The exam was earlier scheduled two weeks prior to the current schedule, however dates have been postponed due to indispensable reasons. It is being speculated that the new schedue has been released keeping in mind the JEE Main 2018 exam which is scheduled for April 8, 2018.The entrance exam for B.Tech. and other professional bachelor degree programs was earlier scheduled for Apri 15, 2018 but will now be conducted on April 29, 2018. The entrance exam for post-graduate courses was earlier scheduled on April 21 and 22, 2018 but will now be conducted on May 5 and 6, 2018.In the official notice, the University has also requested institutes and colleges in the state to not schedule any semester / entrance exam/ competitive examination on the mentioned dates.UPSEE is a state level entrance examination which is conducted for admission into colleges affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The online application for UPSEE 2018 will begin in January 2018.It is conducted in both online and offline mode. The question paper is objective in nature and for each correct response a candidate is awarded 4 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.Click here for more Education News