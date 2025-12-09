How To Score High Marks In CBSE Class 10 Mathematics: A Complete Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will start on February 17, 2026 and students across the country are preparing for the toughest exam, Mathematics, which is scheduled on day one. Students are always searching for ways to score good marks in Mathematics. Today, we have broken down the format to help score well with less stress.

The first step is understanding the Syllabus and Weightage

Scoring high marks in CBSE Class 10 Mathematics begins with knowing the syllabus and understanding the weightage of different chapters. High-priority topics usually include Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Triangles, Trigonometry, Surface Areas & Volumes and Statistics & Probability. Focusing on these areas first ensures that you allocate your time efficiently and cover the topics that contribute most to your score.

Mastering the NCERT Textbook

The NCERT textbook is the primary resource for Class 10 Mathematics. You should complete all examples and exercises from each chapter, noting the difficult problems for further review. Most exam questions come directly from the NCERT exercises or follow a similar structure, making this stage critical to success.

Practicing Previous Years' Papers and Sample Papers

Practicing previous years' question papers helps you understand question patterns, manage time effectively and reduce exam stress. Additionally, solving CBSE sample papers and referring to the official marking scheme provides insight into how steps are evaluated.

Maintaining a Formula Notebook

A formula notebook containing all key formulas, theorems and identities is extremely helpful for quick revision. Reviewing this notebook daily for a few minutes strengthens memory and allows for faster problem-solving during the exam.

Writing Steps Clearly and Avoiding Mistakes

In mathematics, marks are given for the entire procedure rather than simply the final answer. Writing all stages clearly, underlining the final solution and using illustrations where appropriate will considerably improve your score. Avoid common errors like sign errors, inappropriate substitution, leaving answers unsimplified, or miscopying data and always take a few minutes at the end to check your work.

Strengthening Weak Chapters

Identify your weak areas early and focus on improving them. Revisit class notes, watch tutorials if necessary and solve problems in a structured manner.

Timed Practice and Revision

Timed practice is key to building speed and accuracy. Solve questions under exam-like conditions to improve your time management.

Final Tips for Exam Day

Use diagrams wherever possible, especially in Geometry, as they fetch extra marks. Avoid studying new topics the night before the exam. Focus only on revision to reinforce confidence and clarity.