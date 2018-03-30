When Will Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Exam Dates Be Announced According to CBSE chief Anita Karwal IAS, the dates for the re-examination of Class 10 math paper and Class 12 economics paper will be announced very soon.

CBSE Re-Exam Dates: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level body which conducts all India secondary and higher secondary examinations, had cancelled two exams - Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics -- Wednesday after reports of leaks emerged from capital city New Delhi. Now, about two million affected students are waiting for the announcement of new dates. According to CBSE chief Anita Karwal IAS , the dates for the re-examination of Class 10 math paper and Class 12 economics paper will be announced very soon."The fresh dates for the reconduct of the two exams shall be announced before the end of the week , after taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams and logistics," CBSE said in a press release.The CBSE, which runs 19316 affiliated schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries, has also said in an official notification released on Wednesday that it will announce fresh dates for re-examination before the end of the week.However, the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar who spoke to the news reporters on Thursday afternoon, said the central board will take a call on the fresh exam dates soon and an "announcement will be made by Monday or Tuesday".Also, some unconfirmed reports suggested that the board may make an announcement today by 4.00 pm.CBSE makes all its official announcements on the official website of the board. The new dates for Class 10 maths and class 12 economics dates will also be released on CBSE official website - www.cbse.nic.in. The candidates who are waiting for the re-exam dates may follow the updates from ndtv.com.For Class 10 maths, all those 16,38,428 registered candidates will have to sit for the re-exam.For Class 12 economics paper, all those candidates who had registered for the March 26 exam need to attend. The re-exam will apply for all the above mentioned candidates from India and abroad.Click here for more Education News