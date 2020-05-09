Decision On Remaining Board Exams Will Be In Line With CBSE: Rajasthan Chief Minister

The CBSE has said it will release the datesheet of the exam soon.

On the remaining class 10, 12 board exams in schools affiliated to the state education board, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that for the time being these exams will remain postponed. Decision on the remaining board exam will be taken after CBSE takes a decision on its pending exams. This information was given by the CM in a meeting with various education departments on Friday. Board exams in the state have been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Gehlot has said that the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) will conduct the board exams in accordance to CBSE's decision so that uniformity is maintained in the exam schedule and students of the state taking the exam under RBSE do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, CBSE has been asked by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to conduct the remaining board exam from July 1 to July 15. CBSE decides exam dates on the basis of entrance exam schedule so that the dates do not clash. This year engineering and medical entrance exams, JEE Main and NEET, were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The revised exam dates were announced this week.

As per the new schedule, CBSE board exams, JEE Main and NEET will be held in July. The JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23 and the NEET will be held on July 26.

This year 11,79,830 candidates had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam which were earlier scheduled to be held till April 3. 8,65,895 candidates are appearing for the class 10 exam which were scheduled till March 24.

In the meeting, the CM also discussed about re-opening unused school buildings.

