CBSE To Announce Board Exam Dates For Remaining Papers Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for the remaining papers of class 10, 12 board exams soon. The exams will be held from July 1 to July 15.

The exams will be held for class 12 students all over the country and for class 10 students in schools of north east part of Delhi.

Date sheet for the rescheduled board's examinations shall be communicated by the board through its website and press release soon, CBSE Secretary, Anurag Tripathi has said in a notification released today.

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

Meanwhile, the engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) will be held from July 18 to July 23 and the medical entrance exam (NEET) will be held on July 26.

Universities and schools across the country were closed and exams postponed on March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

