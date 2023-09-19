CBSE Opens Registration For Single Girl Child Scholarship, Check Details

CBSE scholarships: Eligible candidates can apply for the grant from September 19.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 and Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 (Renewal 2023).

Eligible candidates can apply for the grant on the official website from September 19, 2023 to October 18, 2023. The board will not accept any offline application or hard copy of documents.

Eligibility criteria for the students

Single girl child students of Indian nationality who are studying in CBSE affiliated schools and have qualified Class 10 with 60 per cent marks in first five subjects can apply for the grant. The NRI applicants studying in CBSE affiliated schools can also apply for the scholarship, however, they will not be entitled for a tuition fee of more than Rs 6,000 per month.

In order to avail the scholarship, the candidate must be pursuing her education at Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools. The monthly tuition fee of the student should not be more than Rs 1,500 in Class 10 and there should not be an increase of more than 10 per cent in Class 11 and 12.

The board will further review and renew the scholarship after the completion of one year. It will continue providing the scholarship to students only after they secure 50 per cent more in Class 11 and are promoted to Class 12.

Schools to verify

The board has further asked the affiliated schools to verify the application forms of the students who have registered for the Girl Child Scholarship. The verification process will begin on September 25, 2023 to October 25, 2023 on the official website of the board.

CBSE started the scheme in the year 2006.