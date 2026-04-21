CBSE Marking Scheme 2026 Explained: How Your Class 12 Marks Are Calculated?

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme: CBSE Class 12 marks are awarded through a structured evaluation process, which is set to shift to the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system from the current 2026-27 academic session. With digital checking of scanned answer sheets, the board aims to make the process faster, more accurate and free from manual errors. Here's a simple breakdown of how your marks are calculated and what changes for students.

How Does It Work?

Under the On-Screen Marking system, students will continue writing their exams on paper. However, instead of physical copies being sent to examiners, answer sheets will be scanned and uploaded to a secure digital platform. Teachers can then log in using their credentials and evaluate responses online from their respective schools.

To ensure smooth implementation, CBSE will conduct training sessions, dry runs, and provide instructional support for teachers. A dedicated system will also be in place to handle technical issues during evaluation.

How Will Class 12 Marks Be Calculated?

Marks will be awarded by examiners directly on the digital platform while assessing scanned copies of answer sheets. The system is designed to minimise errors, especially in totalling marks, and improve consistency in evaluation.

The new process is expected to reduce the evaluation timeline from around 12 days to nearly nine days, helping in faster result declaration. While the checking becomes digital, the marking criteria and weightage for answers will remain unchanged.

What Changes For Students?

Faster results: The evaluation process is likely to be completed quicker than before.

Better accuracy: Digital marking reduces chances of calculation mistakes.

Importance of presentation: Since answers are checked on screen, clear and neat handwriting becomes more important.

What Changes For Teachers?

Teachers will be able to evaluate answer sheets from their own schools without travelling to central marking centres. This ensures less disruption to regular teaching work. The system will also include a profile section to manage details like payments for evaluation work.

Will Rechecking Still Be Needed?

CBSE has indicated that the need for post-result verification may reduce significantly, as digital evaluation lowers the chances of totalling and calculation errors.

When Will This Be Implemented?

The On-Screen Marking system is expected to be fully implemented from the 2026-27 academic session as part of CBSE's broader push towards digitisation.

The new CBSE marking system aims to make the evaluation process quicker, more efficient, and more reliable. While the way exams are written remains the same, students should focus on clear presentation, as answer sheets will now be assessed digitally.