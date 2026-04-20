CBSE Grace Marks Explained: Who Gets Extra Marks And Why?

CBSE Grace Marks Scheme: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results soon, likely by the last week of April 2026. To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Those who fall short by a small margin may be awarded grace marks to help them qualify. The Class 10 results were declared on April 15, 2026.

Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject in the external examination at both Secondary (Class 10) and Senior School Certificate (Class 12) levels. For subjects that include practical components in Class 12, candidates are required to secure 33 per cent marks separately in theory and practical exams, along with 33 per cent in aggregate, to be declared pass in that subject.

Who Gets Grace Marks And Why?

According to CBSE guidelines, grace marks may be given to students who narrowly miss the passing mark of 33 per cent by one or two marks. In some cases, compensatory marks are also awarded if there are errors in the question paper, such as misprints or incorrect options. Additionally, grace marks may be considered if a paper is found to be unusually difficult, lengthy, or includes questions outside the prescribed syllabus.

How Grades Are Awarded?

CBSE awards grades by placing all successful candidates in rank order. The grading distribution is as follows:

A1: Top one-eighth of passed candidates

A2: Next one-eighth

B1: Next one-eighth

B2: Next one-eighth

C1: Next one-eighth

C2: Next one-eighth

D1: Next one-eighth

D2: Next one-eighth

E: Failed candidates

More than 43 lakh students appeared for the 2026 board exams, including about 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12, conducted across thousands of centres nationwide.