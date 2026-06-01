CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Know Result Date And Download Steps

The CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The board is likely to declare the results in the second week of June 2026. Once released, students will be able to check their scores through the official CBSE website.

The second phase of the Class 10 board examinations was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. This was the first year of CBSE's dual-exam framework, introduced as part of the revised assessment system for secondary school students.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Result 2026?

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link for the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Second Phase) Result.

Enter the required login credentials, including roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Verify the details and submit the information.

The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to access their provisional marksheets through DigiLocker and SMS services after the declaration of results.

The second session of the Class 10 board examination was introduced for the first time in 2026 under CBSE's revised assessment framework. The new system offers students an additional chance to improve their marks and successfully complete subjects after the first examination cycle.

The second examination session recorded significant participation from students across the country. Approximately 6.7 lakh applications were received. Among them, over 5.25 lakh students registered to improve their scores from the first examination, while more than 85,000 students appeared for compartment examinations. Some candidates were registered under both categories.