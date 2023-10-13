CBSE Extends Deadline For Submission Of Examination Forms By Private Students

Central Board of Secondary Education.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms by private students who would be appearing in board exams in 2024.

The private candidates of class 10 and 12 can submit the examination forms by October 18, 2023 without any late fee. However, with late fee, the forms can be submitted from October 19-25.

The previous deadline for registration of private students for CBSE class 10-12 board exams 2024 was October 11.

Students can visit the official website to register for the exams.

Meanwhile, the board had also announced the exam dates for classes 10 and 12 next year. For the academic year 2023-24, the board exams for private students will begin on February 15, 2024, and end on April 10, 2024.

The board had recently also released the schedule for practical examinations in schools in winter-bound regions. According to the official schedule, the practical exams of the students will commence on November 14. Students attending winter-bound schools can access the official announcement on the CBSE website. The practical exams for both class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools will take place from November 14 to December 14, 2023.